RAW star sends four-word message to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

There are some people on RAW who don't want to see Becky Lynch retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase next weekend.

The Man has made it clear in recent months that one of the last bucket list items she wants to accomplish in her WWE career is to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Lynch attempts to check this off her list next weekend in London when she competes against five other women in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

One RAW Superstar who doesn't think Becky Lynch needs to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase is Zoey Stark, who sent a defiant message to The Man on social media this afternoon. Tweeting out:

"It will never happen #MITB," Zoey Stark said in a tweet.

Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens share a hilarious moment backstage at WWE RAW this week

Despite her serious feud with Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch is still trying to keep things light on her social media page.

Earlier this week, The Man posted a hilarious video on her Twitter account from backstage at RAW, where she was training for next week's Money in the Bank match.

She was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who asked her what she was doing, and she told him she was training. She then proceeds to ask KO to grab her ankle. When he does, Lynch kicks her in the face and knocks him down to the floor.

While Kevin Owens approved of Becky's method, he suggested that she should kick other people in the face instead of him.

You can check out this hilarious exchange in the embedded tweet below.

What do you make of Zoey Stark's comments? Do you think she and Trish Stratus will prevent Becky from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

