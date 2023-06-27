WWE RAW star Becky Lynch reveals Dusty Rhodes' last words to her

Becky Lynch recently disclosed the last words WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes said to her.

Lynch signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013. She spent about two years in NXT and worked closely with the brand's then-creative director and trainer, Dusty Rhodes. However, The American Dream sadly passed away in June 2015, a month before The Man made her main roster debut.

During a recent interview with After The Bell, Lynch recalled the last words Rhodes told her.

"He was brilliant. He was brilliant. I remember actually, I have the best last words as well from Dusty. You know, like, I was following him around, and I get real enthusiastic, and I'd be like, 'I've got this idea and that idea,' and he turned around to me and goes, 'Shut up, Becky!' [Laughs]. I was like, 'All right.' [Laughs]. That was his last words, and I think that's perfect. That's like the best last words I could possibly want from Dusty Rhodes," she said. [27:03 - 27:31]

A WWE RAW star sent a four-word message to Becky Lynch ahead of Money in the Bank. Check out the details here.

Becky Lynch never felt comfortable in WWE NXT

Despite her excellent relationship with Dusty Rhodes, Becky Lynch recently confessed in the same interview with After The Bell that she never felt comfortable while being in NXT.

Lynch stated that she was always on "the chopping block" during her NXT run.

"I don't know that I ever felt comfortable in NXT," Becky Lynch admitted. "From the moment I got on RAW, I felt way more comfortable than I ever did in NXT. I think a lot of that was; I was always on the chopping block. Like, I was always on the chopping block. The great thing about me was I didn’t really have anything to lose, and I didn’t have any shame, so I get up there, and I do a silly Irish jig, and I played crazy characters like little old lady magician and all this different stuff and hoped something stuck, because I was like, well you know what? They’re not going to book me like I’m the next Goldberg. For me, it was just a matter of how I could survive," she explained.

Becky Lynch revealed a fellow mother in WWE helped her cope with post-weaning depression. Check out the details here.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes