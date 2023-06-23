Becky Lynch reveals a fellow mother in WWE helped her cope with post-weaning depression

Becky Lynch is possibly one of the biggest WWE names today. She made a name for herself when she donned "The Man" gimmick, making believers across the WWE Universe. In 2020, she decided to take some time off from WWE because of her pregnancy. In a recent interview, the former RAW Women's Champion shared her experience dealing with post-weaning depression.

At WrestleMania 36, Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Title against Shayna Baszler. Since then, Lynch avoided physical confrontations with any WWE Superstar, cutting promos to advance her storyline at the time.

In the next few months, Asuka won the Money in the Bank briefcase. To her and the WWE Universe's surprise, Becky Lynch presented The Empress with the RAW Women's Championship that was inside the briefcase. On the same episode of RAW, Lynch announced her pregnancy to the world,

Now, Lynch is back wrestling after giving birth to a daughter. In an interview with People, The Man discussed her battle with post-weaning depression. She revealed that it was a fellow mother in WWE who helped her cope with the condition.

“Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won’t put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her. She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing."

What is Becky Lynch's daughter's name?

Becky Lynch gave birth to a baby girl in December 2020. She and Seth Rollins decided to name the daughter Roux Lopez. The couple got married in June 2021.

On her return to wrestling, The Man beat Bianca Belair in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Title. Now, Lynch is set to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match to win the prize that eludes her.

