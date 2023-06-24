Becky Lynch reveals she never felt comfortable whilst working on one particular WWE brand

Becky Lynch might feel right at home on WWE RAW, but she didn't feel that way about another brand she worked to work on.

The Man was called up to WWE's main roster in 2015. But her time spent in NXT's black and gold brand for two years wasn't as fun for her as some might think.

RAW Superstar Becky Lynch was a recent guest on WWE's After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss various subjects. When asked about her time in NXT, Lynch revealed that she never felt comfortable there because she felt like she was always on the chopping block:

“I don’t know that I ever felt comfortable in NXT," Becky Lynch admitted. "From the moment I got on RAW, I felt way more comfortable than I ever did in NXT. I think a lot of that was; I was always on the chopping block. Like, I was always on the chopping block. The great thing about me was I didn’t really have anything to lose, and I didn’t have any shame, so I get up there, and I do a silly Irish jig, and I played crazy characters like little old lady magician and all this different stuff and hoped something stuck, because I was like, well you know what? They’re not going to book me like I’m the next Goldberg. For me, it was just a matter of how I could survive. So give me a sliver of anything, and I will take it. I will run with it. I will put as much energy as I can into it and try to make it as good as I can and that was kind of what I did. That was my survival mechanism.”

Becky Lynch feels like never being complacent in NXT was a blessing in disguise

Despite constantly feeling like she was on the chopping block, Becky Lynch believes her journey through NXT was a blessing in disguise.

The RAW Superstar believes being unable to become complacent or entitled helped set her up for success on the main roster:

“I think I had the luxury of feeling like I never made it or like I was never going to make it, and I think that was a blessing because it never allowed me to become complacent or entitled," Becky Lynch continued. "I just always had to work, and I had to grind. I think that’s what made everything better, and I also think that’s what has endeared me to the fans. I think they see that. Not many people are seen and spotted and like, ‘That’s our guy. That’s our girl. Let’s strap a rocket to them. Not many people get that in life, and I think people can relate to that.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? Are you surprised she thought that she might be cut in NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes