Braun Strowman gets into a Twitter war with AEW star

It all began when a fan hailed the AEW star and said that he is what Strowman should have been.

The Monster Among Men didn't seem to agree with the sentiment one bit.

It hasn't been long since Lance Archer made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar is now paired with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who still manages to cut incredible promos if his recent outings on the mic are any indication.

Archer recently got into a Twitter war with WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. It began when a fan chimed in on a tweet made by AEW's official Twitter handle that featured Archer. The fan stated that this is what Strowman should have been.

The Monster Among Men responded to the fan and said that Archer is a "great value brand version" of him. Archer hit back at Strowman and explained in detail why he is a valuable asset for AEW. He followed it up by referring to Strowman as a kid, to which the latter replied by calling Archer an old man.

Archer posted another response, stating that he is seasoned to perfection, and that Strowman is wrong about him. Check out the entire exchange below:

Great value brand version of me!!!!! Good joke. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 19, 2020

Anytime old man!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 19, 2020

Seasoned to perfection. You said it wrong. pic.twitter.com/wu6541kTmK — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 19, 2020

It wasn't long before fans came in droves and urged the two Superstars to go at it in a cross-promotion match. Both Archer and Strowman are amazing physical specimens and a match between the two would be a sight to behold. Unfortunately for the fans wanting the two stars to collide, this is something that won't be happening for a long time to come.

Archer had just signed with AEW while Strowman seems to be doing fine for himself in WWE at the moment. The latter recently won his first singles title belt on the main roster when he won the Intercontinental title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and isn't one to ever shy away from competition.

Archer, on the other hand, is a 6'8 behemoth who has honed his craft in various promotions before making his way to All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, he has competed in WWE in the past. Archer was a WWE Superstar back in 2009-10, where he first wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling. He soon made his ECW debut and went over several enhancement talents before defeating ECW legend Tommy Dreamer.

Archer went on to team up with Curt Hawkins after the ECW brand was disbanded and the duo was featured on WWE SmackDown. He didn't do much on the main roster and was released from WWE on November 19, 2010, along with five other Superstars.