Braun Strowman has a message for Drew McIntyre after WWE title win

Strowman sent a tweet to McIntyre following his victory over Lesnar.

The Monster Among Men had previously defeated Goldberg to win the Universal title.

McIntyre and Strowman both won World titles at WrestleMania

Soon after Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title, he was showered with praise by fans and critics on social media. The Scottish Psychopath had been gunning for the big one for years on end, and he finally realized his dream on night 2 of The Show of Shows.

Braun Strowman, who had won the Universal title on night 1 of WrestleMania, took to Twitter following McIntyre's win and congratulated him for the victory. He praised McIntyre for the win and added that he has earned it. The Monster Among Men finished off his tweet by reminding McIntyre that he owes him one. Check out Strowman's tweet below:

.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020

On night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg in a battle of the behemoths. Goldberg hit 4 Spears on Strowman but failed to put him down. Strowman then hit Goldberg with 4 consecutive finishers and picked up the pin to finally win the big one at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Originally, the contest featured Roman Reigns taking on the WWE Hall of Famer, but Strowman was brought in as The Big Dog's replacement after the latter pulled out from the match.

On night 2, Drew McIntyre took on Brock Lesnar in the biggest challenge of his in-ring career. McIntyre has had an incredible 2020 so far. He eliminated The Beast in the 2020 Royal Rumble match to a loud chorus of cheers and went on to throw out Roman Reigns to win the whole thing. McIntyre soon made it clear that he was gunning for Lesnar's WWE title at WrestleMania 36. Last night, it took McIntyre four Claymore Kicks, but he finally managed to put down The Beast and capture the WWE title.

It's worth noting that Braun Strowman was among the ones who failed to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, a few years ago. Lesnar and Strowman faced off in a huge match at No Mercy 2017. It seemed like Strowman was finally going to get his moment in the spotlight by defeating Lesnar. Things didn't turn out that way though, and it took Lesnar a single F-5 to pin Strowman. The sudden change in events on the road to WrestleMania 36 resulted in him getting an opportunity to win the Universal title, and Strowman finally did what he had been planning to do for a long time.