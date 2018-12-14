×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars who could replace Braun Strowman at TLC

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Dec 2018, 10:38 IST

Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman

Since Roman Reigns stepped away from the WWE ring to battle Leukaemia, Braun Strowman has been the top guy in the WWE and on RAW, despite having still not held a singles title on the main roster.

Strowman has been feuding with Baron Corbin over the last month or so, which was set to come to a head at TLC, the final PPV of 2018, where the two RAW Superstars were to settle their differences. Corbin has used his GM position to sway results in his favour, siding with the heels on RAW to destroy the babyfaces on the show.

Stephanie McMahon announced that if Strowman wins the match, he will get another shot at the Universal title and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, while a victory for the acting GM of RAW, Corbin, would result in him getting the RAW GM role full-time.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman unlikely to compete at TLC

But it seems like the match may not happen after all, following Strowman's elbow injury that he suffered at the hands of Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. The Monster Among Men had surgery and TLC may come too soon for him as he could miss out on the PPV, according to some reports.

If Strowman is not cleared to wrestle, here are five Superstars who could replace him to face Baron Corbin at TLC:

#1 Lars Sullivan

If there's one big man in the WWE who could really shake things up on the main roster, it's Lars Sullivan. Sullivan made his TV debut on NXT only last year in April, but has quickly become one of the most feared Superstars on the NXT roster, despite not winning any gold on the show.

WWE began airing vignettes of the NXT Superstar and his arrival on the main roster last month, and it seems like he will debut soon. WWE haven't announced which brand Sullivan will wrestle in, but my prediction is that he will end up on RAW as they need someone like him more than SmackDown.

His introduction at TLC against Corbin in case of Strowman's injury, would get a huge pop from the crowd, and he could be one of the best names to be Strowman's replacement.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Braun Strowman Baron Corbin
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
3 Superstars who can replace Braun Strowman at TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could return at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Opponent For TLC Changed?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Baron Corbin shouldn't lose at WWE TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Things likely to happen at the TLC PPV 2018
RELATED STORY
Braun Strowman News: Why Strowman was backstage at...
RELATED STORY
5 TLC Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars Who Need To Win
RELATED STORY
Braun Strowman News: Strowman posts incredible one-armed...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars who can interfere in matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us