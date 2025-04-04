Braun Strowman may not make it to WWE WrestleMania 41 and here’s why

WWE WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and some massive matches have been made official for The Show of Shows. Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to make their presence felt in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, making headlines all around the world.

However, one name that might not make it on The Grandest Stage Of Them All is Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters has been engaged in a feud with Jacob Fatu lately. Both Fatu and Strowman have tried to tear each other apart in the past, and are set to collide in a Last Man Standing Match this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

While the anticipation for the match is on an all-time high, it is surprising to see this match not taking place at WrestleMania 41. Given that The Show of Shows is just a few weeks away, it is not possible to build another feud and book a match for the PLE. This, among many other things, indicates that Strowman might miss The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Braun Strowman will likely be taken out by Jacob Fatu & Co. on SmackDown

The Monster of All Monsters won't just face Jacob Fatu in the Last Man Standing Match. With no disqualification rules in place, it is already clear that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will not miss a single opportunity to help The Samoan Werewolf win. The faction could unleash an assault on the former Universal Champion during the bout, injuring him to end his rivalry with Fatu for now.

Further, this could be used to write the Monster Among Men off WWE TV for a few weeks, leading to the star missing WrestleMania 41.

Even if he wins, WWE hasn’t indicated he’ll be part of The Show of Shows

The Last Man Standing match between Strowman and Fatu seems to be the final match in their rivalry for now. While The Samoan Werewolf has been a part of some other feuds as well, Braun Strowman has not been engaged in any other storyline.

With no feuds in place, there is nobody Strowman could face on The Grandest Stage of Them All, given that every other top star already has a match confirmed or is building up their rivalry for WrestleMania 41. WWE has not indicated Strowman's appearance for The Show of Shows, which is a massive hint of the star's absence at the PLE.

Jacob Fatu needs to go over

While Braun Strowman has been a massive rival on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu's biggest feud of his career is set to come against Solo Sikoa, and WWE has already started building it up.

Strowman is likely to put Jacob Fatu over on SmackDown this week. Following a loss against The Samoan Werewolf, it is very unlikely that the Monster Among Men would have a place on the match card at The Show of Shows. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Braun Strowman ahead of WrestleMania 41.

