Braun Strowman must confront former WWE champion for being a bully on RAW leading to a huge first-time-ever match

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently made his return to Monday Night RAW after missing out on in-ring action for almost a year with a neck injury. The Monster Among Men initially confronted United States Champion Logan Paul, while he helped Awesome Truth stand tall against The Judgment Day on the latest episode of the red brand.

For the time being, though, Strowman has yet to find some direction in WWE and start a feud. With that in mind, his first opponent could be none other than former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker has wreaked havoc on RAW lately after General Manager Adam Pearce did not put him in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Bron has attacked wrestlers in the ring as well as backstage and Pearce could appoint Strowman to contain him. There are a variety of reasons why fans could get to see The Monster Among Men going at it with The Big Bad Booty Nephew.

Braun Strowman is not afraid of bullies

During his stint with WWE, fans have seen Braun Strowman step up and confront wrestlers who tried to bully their opponents and wreak havoc. Fans have recently seen Bron Breakker go berserk and bully several of his opponents in the ring.

Breakker is not expected to stop his rampage until he gets what he wants, and it could be a future title opportunity, so The Monster Among Men could be the only one that would be able to contain him.

Bron Breakker recently attacked Strowman's former tag team partner Ricochet

Ricochet was the latest superstar who became a target for Bron Breakker, who attacked him backstage during the former's segment with Ilja Dragunov.

With Ricochet likely out temporarily, fans should expect Braun Strowman to step up and confront Breakker for viciously attacking his former tag team partner.

A feud with Braun Strowman would help elevate the stature of Bron Breakker in WWE

Bron Breakker has yet to receive a push from WWE since his arrival on RAW a few weeks ago. Still, taking on Braun Strowman could be what the former NXT Champion needs to make a statement on the main roster.

If Breakker stands tall in his feud against The Monster Among Men, he will be seen as a massive threat and will then be able to take it to the next level and emerge as a title contender, either for the Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

