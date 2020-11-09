Braun Strowman was drafted by RAW in the most recent WWE Draft. The 'Monster Among Men' has already qualified for a spot on the RAW men's team for Survivor Series.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Braun Strowman discussed his return to RAW as well as Survivor Series.

Speaking about his return to WWE RAW, the former WWE Universal Champion said the following:

It’s nice to be back on Raw. That’s where the “Monster Among Men” made a name for himself. You have to constantly evolve every time we do this because if you don’t people will forget about you.

Braun Strowman is ready for Survivor Series

Braun Strowman beat Keith Lee and Sheamus to earn a spot for himself on the men's Survivor Series team for the red brand. Strowman, who has a fantastic record at Survivor Series, spoke about how he wanted to get the win for Team RAW and added that he was willing to put his personal animosity with his teammates aside to get this win:

Going into Survivor Series, I’ve represented both Raw and SmackDown teams. I earned my spot beating Keith Lee and Sheamus in a triple threat, even though I didn't think I needed to earn it because I had all the qualifications. Now I have to figure out if AJ Styles is going to shut up and realize he isn’t going to be the captain of this team or not. I’ll put differences aside right now as much as Keith and I have beef. The kid is trying to make a name for himself. He picked the wrong guy to make a name for himself against.

At the end of the day, I’m not moving over for anyone. If you stay on the tracks, I’m going to run you over. I’m going to do everything in my power to bring home the “W” for Raw.

Strowman has made quite an impact since being drafted to RAW and it's great to see a Superstar of his immense potential doing so well. With Keith Lee and Braun Strowman both in RAW's men's Survivor Series team, Team SmackDown could have an uphill battle on their hands.

In the interview with TVInsider, Braun Strowman also gave his thoughts on his run as WWE Universal Champion. You can check that out HERE.