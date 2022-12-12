Braun Strowman took to social media to pay tribute to Jamie Noble after the WWE producer returned to the ring to wrestle his final match.

Noble teamed up with Butch, Ridge Holland, and Strowman to defeat The Bloodline (Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos) at Sunday's live event. The show took place in the 45-year-old's hometown of Charleston, West Virginia.

Responding to a WWE post on Instagram, Strowman described Noble as "one of the absolute best." Karrion Kross, Liv Morgan, and ring announcer Samantha Irvin also reacted to the former Cruiserweight Champion's in-ring return:

Braun Strowman was full of praise for Jamie Noble

WWE posted a video of Noble carrying an American flag during his ring entrance. The popular producer then embraced his family at ringside before wrestling for one last time.

The match ended with Noble reversing Zayn's Spear before hitting The Honorary Uce with a Double Underhook Powerbomb to secure the win.

How Jamie Noble felt ahead of his last WWE match

After a seven-year absence from the ring, Jamie Noble prepared for his farewell bout by training with Drew Gulak and William Regal's son Charlie Dempsey.

WWE @WWE @WWENoble sits down with @ByronSaxton to discuss returning to the ring for the first time in over 7 years for his final match in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia. .@WWENoble sits down with @ByronSaxton to discuss returning to the ring for the first time in over 7 years for his final match in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia. https://t.co/spIpf4mbV5

Noble spoke to backstage reporter Byron Saxton before his last in-ring battle:

"Good," Noble said when asked how his body feels. "When I looked at the dates, trying to get everything ready, I was worried about a training camp and how I'd hold up, but it's been great. It's obviously rough getting used to going at it. Some of these guys over here, Regal's kid, and Drew Gulak came in, so it's been challenging but I feel like I'm there."

Prior to Sunday, Noble's last match took place in June 2015 when he joined forces with Joey Mercury to defeat Seth Rollins on RAW.

