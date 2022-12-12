45-year-old star returns to the ring after 7 years to defeat The Bloodline at WWE Live Event

WWE producer Jamie Noble wrestled his first match in over seven years tonight in front of his hometown fans in Charleston, West Virginia. He was revealed as a secret member of the babyface team against The Bloodline.

The former Cruiserweight Champion teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch as they defeated The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble pinned The Honorary Uce with a Tiger Driver. The main event's eight-man tag team match was set up after The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes ended in a no-contest earlier in the show.

This was Noble's first WWE match since he and Joey Mercury teamed up against Seth Rollins on the June 8, 2015, episode of RAW. He has remained in the company ever since his stint as part of The Architect's personal security team, having initially become a backstage producer in 2009.

A few Twitter users attending the live event posted photos and clips from Jamie Noble's in-ring return.

Check them out below:

Tom Bragg @TomBraggSports JAMIE NOBLE IS THE SECRET PARTNER FOR BRAUN AND FRIENDS IN THE EIGHT-MAN MAIN EVENT #WWECharleston JAMIE NOBLE IS THE SECRET PARTNER FOR BRAUN AND FRIENDS IN THE EIGHT-MAN MAIN EVENT #WWECharleston https://t.co/lqacbJyzxu

Tom Bragg @TomBraggSports Jamie Noble pins Sami for the win and everyone goes home happy #WWECharleston Jamie Noble pins Sami for the win and everyone goes home happy #WWECharleston https://t.co/C3DZdVo7d1

Noble even cut a promo after the match while WWE Superstars surrounded the ring. He thanked the fans for attending the show before Braun Strowman led the crowd into a rendition of the song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Who helped Jamie Noble train for his WWE in-ring return?

With his last match coming over seven years ago, Jamie Noble was naturally worried about his in-ring condition and if he could handle a training camp.

However, those fears were laid to rest after Drew Gulak and William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, helped him get ready for his big night.

Noble mentioned this during an exclusive interview with Byron Saxton, during which he also said he planned on "killing it" in his final match. He most definitely did so, going out with an excellent performance based on video evidence from the fans who were there.

