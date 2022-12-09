WWE fans are about to see the return of a 45-year-old superstar to the ring, who has apparently been training for it with William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey. Former superstar turned producer Jamie Noble is set for one last match in front of his hometown on December 11 at a WWE live event in Charleston.

The last time Jamie Noble wrestled was back in 2015. At that time, he was a part-time talent at best, having retired from the ring previously. He then became part of J&J Security and teamed up with Joey Mercury to take on Seth Rollins. During that time and since then, Noble has been acting as a WWE producer backstage and has helped to produce top matches.

Given the amount of time he has spent away from the ring, there were questions about his fitness before his last wrestling match. In an exclusive interview with Byron Saxton, Noble opened up about his condition ahead of his return.

He mentioned that he was worried about a training camp and how he would feel, but with the help of Drew Gulak and William Regal's son Charlie Dempsey, he felt that he was ready for the return.

"When I looked at the dates and tried to get everything ready, I was worried about a training camp and how I would hold up, but it's been great. It's obviously rough getting used to going at it and some of these guys over here, Regal's kid [Charlie Dempsey], Drew Gulak's come in. It's been challenging, but I feel like I'm there and they got me ready. I plan on killing it." (1:53 - 2:18)

William Regal's son has been a part of WWE for some time now

With all the rumors about William Regal possibly returning to WWE, his son Charlie Dempsey has also come into focus.

The superstar is quite familiar to a lot of fans who follow WWE. While he debuted on NXT in August, he used to be a part of NXT UK before the brand was discontinued earlier this year.

Even before he came to NXT, he wrestled in a lot of other promotions, including All-Star Wrestling, Evolve, FutureShock Wrestling, and more. He has been an active wrestler since 2018.

If you take any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda and backlink to this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes