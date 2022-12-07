Could William Regal return to WWE to manage his real-life son?

William Regal has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The Englishman is reportedly set to return to WWE nearly a year after signing with AEW. The 54-year-old’s upcoming return has opened up a new debate in the pro wrestling world, with fans noting their fantasy booking regarding Regal on social media.

It is being reported that William Regal will return to WWE in a backstage role. If that’s the case, then fans may not see the Blackpool Combat Club founder on TV. However, this is pure speculation, and Regal could very well end up being an on-screen manager for stars on the main roster or the developmental brand.

Speaking of NXT, William Regal’s real-life son Bailey Matthews is honing his craft on the white and gold brand these days. Matthews is currently signed to WWE under the ring name Charlie Dempsey.

He was previously part of NXT UK but moved to Orlando, Florida, after the brand became defunct. WWE is no stranger to putting real-life relationships on-screen, and they could cook the same for the British father-and-son duo.

William Regal’s last appearance for All Elite Wrestling came on the November 30, 2022, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The show saw Regal destroyed at the hands of AEW World Champion MJF, who hit the veteran with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

William Regal’s son gets scouted by Drew Gulak on WWE NXT

This week, Charlie Dempsey had a tense verbal exchange with Hank Walker on NXT. The two were booked to wrestle in a singles match on the show. Dempsey showed incredible technical skills as he slowed down Walker with his moves.

The young wrestler’s skills caught the attention of Drew Gulak, who surprisingly showed up during the match to watch Dempsey from ringside. The match continued for a bit until Charlie got the win over the powerhouse babyface.

Drew Gulak hasn’t performed in the squared circle for months. He was repackaged as an interviewer during the last days of Vince McMahon's time in the creative office. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will take Dempsey under his wing.

