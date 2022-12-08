Where did William Regal's son wrestle before NXT?

William Regal is one of the many wrestling veterans whose children have followed in their footsteps in the wrestling business. Bailey Matthews, wrestling as Charlie Dempsey in NXT, is not new to some fans as he wrestled in NXT UK before joining WWE's third brand. He has also made appearances in other promotions.

Regal's son debuted on NXT 2.0 this August during a backstage segment with Chase U. Dempsey returned to action on a recent episode of the developmental brand by defeating Hank Walker. Interestingly, main roster star Drew Gulak was also at ringside to watch the match.

Charlie Dempsey was previously a part of NXT UK before the brand was discontinued. However, he has been active in the ring since 2018.

Before becoming an NXT star, Dempsey performed for All-Star Wrestling, Squared Circle Wrestling Academy, Evolve, FutureShock Wrestling, Progress, Ultimate British Wrestling, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and Wrestling in Europa. William Regal's son was either known as Bailey Matthews or Joe Bailey during this time.

With William Regal reportedly returning to the Stamford-based promotion, the father-and-son duo might reunite in the company. However, it is also possible that the wrestling veteran might stick to a backstage role.

Tony Khan addresses William Regal's AEW status

Regal made his AEW debut during its Revolution event in March after his release from WWE in January. He is best known as the founder of Blackpool Combat Club, initially consisting of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley before Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli were also added.

However, recent events have suggested that Regal may be on his way out of the company. Reports of the veteran returning to WWE heightened when Triple H posted a video of him before Survivor Series: WarGames. Regal's status with AEW has since been addressed by the promotion's president, who stated that the Englishman would not renew his contract when it ends this year.

"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE."

#AEW #ROH Tony Khan stated that all this happened at the time when his mother had a stroke and that it made sense he let William Regal go work with his son. #ROH FinalBattle #AEW Dynamite Tony Khan stated that all this happened at the time when his mother had a stroke and that it made sense he let William Regal go work with his son.#AEW #ROH #ROHFinalBattle #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yOWZCvfBmV

It will be interesting to see if William Regal's son will get to share the screen with his legendary father on WWE programming in addition to receiving some valuable guidance.

