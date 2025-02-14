Braun Strowman to be removed from his Elimination Chamber qualifying match due to injury? Possibility explored

Braun Strowman is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of his career on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will collide with Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest in a high-voltage Triple Threat Match, where victory will ensure a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber contest on March 1. However, the former Universal Champion may suffer a devastating fate before the bout.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters may fall prey to a merciless attack from Jacob Fatu on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Both superstars have been involved in a heated rivalry on SmackDown for the past few weeks and this animosity has reached a fever pitch. Besides, Strowman was the one who eliminated The Samoan Werewolf from the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

With Jacob Fatu seething for revenge, he could unleash a ferocious assault on Braun Strowman backstage tonight before their match. The nature of the attack could be so severe that the 41-year-old may suffer a potential injury or concussion - in storyline. As a result, Nick Aldis may be forced to remove Strowman from the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.

Ad

Trending

Fatu slaying The Monster of All Monsters once again would make him look like an indomitable force. This will establish him as a legitimate threat to the entire roster. Moreover, it will add a whole new layer to the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, leading to yet another colossal encounter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is currently speculation. It remains to be seen what unfolds tonight when SmackDown goes live from Washington, DC.

Braun Strowman's rivalry with Jacob Fatu to continue till WrestleMania 41?

The rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman has been transcending the heights of ferocity as the two behemoths have been on a rampage against each other. Both superstars have turned Friday Night SmackDown into a warzone lately, leaving trails of destruction in their wake.

Ad

A lot of fans have been wondering whether WWE is planning to stretch this rivalry till WrestleMania 41, leading to a final match at the spectacle. However, this doesn't look like the case. There is a good possibility that Fatu and Strowman may wind up their feud in the coming weeks ahead of the April extravaganza.

Triple H seems to have other major plans for The Samoan Werewolf for The Show of Shows. Rumors have been swirling that Jacob Fatu may face Solo Sikoa at the year's biggest annual extravaganza this year. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman's plans for WrestleMania 41 seem undetermined at this point.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be quite interesting to see what the creative team has in store for both superstars heading into The Showcase of the Immortals in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback