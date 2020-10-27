Over the decades that WWE has been in business, there have been plenty of Superstars who have loved and admired WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, while a few others have not been big fans of him. One current Superstar who seems to have a very good relationship with McMahon is former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

Strowman was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast, where the former Universal Champion opened up about quite a few personal details of his life.

The Monster Among Men revealed that he battled depression and said that being on the road all the time had a negative impact on his personal life.

Braun Strowman opens up about his conversation with Vince McMahon

In the same interview, he spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon. Strowman said that he did not feel valued in WWE and "felt like a number in the system" following which he spoke to McMahon about it. He said that following that conversation, he developed a closer friendship with Vince McMahon.

"I went in and talked to Vince and we sat down. I literally had a father-son conversation and he gave me this reassurance and this sense of wealth that I thought I didn’t have. I can’t thank him enough for taking the time as he has so much stuff going on. It gave me even more a friendship I have with him. I am forever indebted for him to take the time to give me this reassurance that said you are not just coming to work for no reason. You are coming to work because I need you here. I want you here. You are one of the reasons our show is successful." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Strowman said that what Vince McMahon told him helped him get out of the "funk" that he was in, which was due to the breakup of a relationship as well as his uncle's death.

He said that he had to set an example as millions of people look up to him and lean on him and decided to get back on track.