Braun Strowman reveals next career step after his WWE contract expires

Braun Strowman became the Universal Champion for the first time his WWE career.

But what are his actual plans with respect to his title reign and his WWE future?

The Monster Among Men has an impressive plan at his disposal

In a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match in which he was supposed to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Hence, WWE decided to call Braun Strowman as a last-minute replacement. The Monster Among Men delivered one of his most dominant performances at the Grandest Stage of Them All that saw him beat Goldberg and win the Universal Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

Prior to this, Strowman came close to the title a couple of times but he could never get his hands on the gold. However, everything changed earlier this month when he defeated a WWE Hall of Famer to kickstart his much-anticipated title reign at the Showcase of Immortals.

In a recent interview with WWE, Strowman was asked if he had any plans of exploring his potential in Hollywood since he has already starred in a movie named Holmes & Watson (2018). Surprisingly, the reigning Universal Champion did not shy away from talking about his Hollywood ambitions. Still, he stressed on the fact that he first wants to make the best use of the opportunity that he has recently received in WWE before any other project.

“It is but I’m not jumping ship anytime soon. I’m very focused on my career as a WWE Superstar. I just recently last year re-signed 4 more years with the company and 99.9% of my eggs are going in that basket for right now."

A grateful Strowman thanked Vince McMahon for testing him with the role of a champion. He further continued,

"He hates his name being said but Vince McMahon has given me an opportunity at life for myself, for my family, my loved ones, that I would never have even imagined being able to have. I’m very grateful for that and I’ve told him this is my home, you guys made me, you gave me this life, and I want to show you that I’m appreciative of it and I’m thankful and I’m going to return the favor for what you have done.”

Strowman is set to engage in a title feud with his former mentor in the Wyatt Family. Last week, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt wanted to make his presence known, and now, it will be interesting to see how things will transpire between the two former allies. After all, Strowman is keen on being a fighting champion and he needs good challengers.

