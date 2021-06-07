Braun Strowman was a shocking inclusion amongst the names of the high-profile WWE Superstars released from their contracts last week.

A former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman signed a new four year contract with WWE in 2019, reportedly worth more than $1 million per year.

It has subsequently been reported that The Monster Among Men's particularly expensive deal could have been a reason behind his WWE release. The company has cited "budget cuts" as the reason behind so many talents and employees being let go.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Strowman made his WWE main roster debut on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW in August 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family. During his time on both RAW and SmackDown, Braun Strowman became a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, 2018 Money in the Bank winner and the winner of The Greatest Royal Rumble match.

With all of those accomplishments in mind, let's take a closer look at Braun Strowman's 5 greatest WWE moments.

#5 Braun Strowman attacks Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW the night after SummerSlam 2017

Braun Strowman feuded with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in 2017, resulting in a match at No Mercy

Braun Strowman was arguably at the peak of his popularity in the summer of 2017. The Monster Among Men recently came off a red hot feud with top babyface Roman Reigns and was quickly becoming one of the most over acts in the WWE.

In the main event of SummerSlam 2017, Braun Strowman faced off against Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match for Lesnar's Universal Championship. Unfortunately for Strowman, Brock Lesnar left the biggest event of the summer with the Universal Championship after hitting the F5 on Roman Reigns to secure the victory.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman interrupted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman who were crowing about The Beast's victory.

After a back-and-forth between the two WWE Superstars, Braun Strowman delivered two devastating running powerslams to Brock Lesnar, much to the adulation of the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The segment was a perfect indication of Strowman's growing popularity, with many suggesting he could be set for a huge babyface Universal Championship reign in the near future. However, it did not play out that way. Strowman was quickly defeated by Lesnar during their highly anticipated Universal Championship match several weeks later at No Mercy.

