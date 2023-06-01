Braun Strowman's reported injury could see a WWE Superstar finally receive a push

Braun Strowman may be out with an injury, but that might be the best opportunity for WWE to push a star who has fallen by the wayside.

Ricochet has been a star everyone has been impressed with over his WWE career. While the high-flying superstar has dazzled with his in-ring performances, there has been something lacking when it comes to his WWE run — a concrete push.

Over the last few months, Ricochet has been paired with Braun Strowman and found himself in 50-50 booking purgatory, losing as many matches as he has been winning. Now though, WWE might have already taken the first step to give him that elusive push that every wrestler wants.

Ricochet qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past week, and now he is set to compete for the briefcase. He will be one of many stars in the match and his abilities give him a natural advantage in the ladder match.

While no one expects him to win the briefcase at this moment, a good performance here could see him win the admiration of the WWE crowd once again. If he is able to gain a positive enough reaction, then defying all odds, it might be his time to shine.

Also, even though no one expects him to win the briefcase, unlikelier things have happened in WWE, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility.

Ricochet could become one of the biggest stars with Braun Strowman's absence from WWE

Strowman's injury, though unfortunate, could catapult Ricochet into the forefront of things in WWE. As part of Monday Night RAW, he could easily gain a shot at Seth Rollins' title at some point over the next few months.

Ricochet does have a natural charisma, and any star who saw his performances in NXT knows what he can do when not held back.

This could be the start of a new era for Ricochet if WWE plays this right.

Do you want to see WWE push Ricochet in Braun Strowman's absence? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

