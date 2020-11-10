The Undertaker has been an icon in WWE and an inspiration to his peers in the locker room as he is someone that numerous Superstars have looked up to as a leader. The Phenom has led WWE from the front, on-screen as well as off it.

Several WWE Superstars have spoken about the influence that The Undertaker has on the WWE locker room even today, 30 years after being in the business.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently opened up about The Undertaker in an interview with TV Insider.

Braun Strowman on how The Undertaker has helped him in WWE

Strowman said that he has learned a lot under The Undertaker who has taken The Monster Among Men under his wing. He said that The Phenom has kept an eye on him right from the start of his WWE career:

"I met The Undertaker when I came to the Performance Center. Taker has kept an eye on me since Day 1. I didn't know what I did to get in his good graces, but I’m thankful that he was willing and able to bring me under the learning tree. There are no more giants in this industry that are full-time working like I am. I feel like I am walking into some immense footsteps. I’m carrying this torch and want to represent it to the fullest. Taker is such an amazing man behind the scenes and such an amazing performer."

Strowman even spoke about a touching conversation that The Undertaker had with him and Roman Reigns after a match at Madison Square Garden. The Monster Among Men also seems to be imparting the wisdom and knowledge that the likes of Undertaker have bestowed upon him to the up-and-coming stars in WWE, including one NXT star.

The one-time Universal Champion has made giant strides in the company, and it has been impressive to see how quickly he has grown into a credible WWE star. Strowman has had a good 2020, as he won his first singles title, the Intercontinental Championship, as well as his first world title, the Universal Championship, this year.