Braun Strowman has had quite a year, winning his first world title after a few years of great promise. The WWE RAW Superstar could kickstart his career and have a solid run in the years to come.

What makes The Monster Among Men's rise to the top commendable is that he had to fight a few personal demons before pushing his way into the championship scene. The former Universal Champion has now spoken about how he wants to help others on the roster, especially the up-and-coming stars in WWE.

While speaking to TV Insider, Braun Strowman spoke about WWE's women's division and revealed one Superstar who is similar to him in a few ways.

Braun Strowman says NXT star Raquel Gonzalez is similar to him in a few ways

Braun Strowman said that he sees "a lot of myself" in Raquel Gonzalez and stated that the NXT Superstar didn't believe she was good enough which is something that Strowman had to battle with in the past as well. The RAW Superstar said that he has helped her transform her body as well as her "mental state".

"I see a lot of myself in her. She never thought she was good enough. She had people tell her that. We’ve developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry. Her and Rhea Ripley were the best thing on television a few weeks ago. It’s amazing to see the younger talents so hungry and willing to work and do whatever it takes to take that next step."

The NXT Superstar had a second lease of life in WWE earlier this year when she was given her new ring name Raquel Gonzalez, from her previous ring name Reina Gonzalez.

The 29-year-old Superstar has grown in prominence over the last few months and recently began a feud with former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.