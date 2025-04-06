Braun Strowman sends 3-word message after losing to Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman faced each other on this week’s episode of SmackDown in a Last Man Standing Match. The Samoan Werewolf secured the victory and became the new number-one contender for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Following this bout, Strowman sent a message to the fans.
The Monster of All Monsters was undefeated in the Last Man Standing format prior to his loss against The New Bloodline member. Both men heavily punished each other all across the arena in front of the fans in Chicago, having many close calls.
In the final moments, Jacob Fatu put Braun Strowman through the table when he charged at him with a running hip attack. While The Samoan Werewolf got up, the table prevented the former Wyatt Family member from beating the ten count. Now, Strowman has posted a tweet on X (fka Twitter):
“I hate tables!!!!!”
Now, The New Bloodline member will not only face LA Knight for the title, but he will do so in Las Vegas, meaning Strowman’s Road To WrestleMania 41 has come to an end. It would be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf is able to capitalize on this opportunity to win his first-ever singles title in WWE.
Jacob Fatu could leave The New Bloodline after WrestleMania 41
There has been some visible tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in recent weeks. The Samoan Werewolf felt abandoned when The New Bloodline leader vanished from television following his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns on RAW’s Netflix debut.
Solo Sikoa returned several weeks later, and instead of meeting his comrades, launched an attack on Cody Rhodes. An angry Fatu met his leader backstage, who said he was disappointed for letting the family down.
A few weeks later, Solo cost Jacob his number-one contender’s match for the US Title against Braun Strowman by interfering and getting his stablemate disqualified. This led to an argument between the two and the 32-year-old asked Sikoa to stay away from his business.
Now, The Samoan Werewolf singlehandedly earned a number one contender’s match against Strowman and also won without The New Bloodline’s help. There were rumors that both Fatu and Sikoa were going to face off at WrestleMania 41. But with the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion set to face LA Knight, Solo doesn't have a date for The Show of Shows.