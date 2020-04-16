Braun Strowman shares heartwarming picture after WWE releases his best friend

Braun Strowman is the latest Superstar to react to the WWE talent cuts

The Universal Champion is best friends with Drake Maverick

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram after Drake Maverick received his release from WWE.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump recently, the new Universal Champion opened up about his friendship with Maverick and said they have become so close that he would be prepared to die for the former 205 Live General Manager.

“He’s literally my brother, like I would die for him. It’s that serious and stuff. It’s just cool knowing that I have somebody in my corner like that and I hope he knows that, no matter what, I’m always in his corner and that’s hard to find in life.”

Following the news of Maverick’s release, Strowman took to social media to post a sad emoji and a picture from his best friend’s wedding.

Braun Strowman and Drake Maverick: What’s next?

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and he has recently started a new title feud with the man who brought him to WWE’s main roster in 2015, Bray Wyatt.

As for Drake Maverick, his short-term future remains in WWE, as he is still scheduled to participate in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament in the coming weeks on NXT.