5 Reasons why Braun Strowman was added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Braun Strowman is part of the WWE Championship picture once again. After a spectacular victory over Shane McMahon at WrestleMania and over Drew McIntyre on RAW last week, he's back in the title hunt.

He will go up against the man who holds the WWE Championship ever so proudly at WrestleMania Backlash, ie. Bobby Lashley, as well as Drew McIntyre. Braun Strowman has the opportunity of a lifetime at WrestleMania Backlash.

Here are five reasons why Braun Strowman was added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts about the inclusion, as well as the reasons that have been mentioned here.

#5 Simply put, Braun Strowman has not won the WWE Championship yet!

When you look at the list of achievements that Braun Strowman has accrued through the course of his career, they are certainly impressive. He is a former Universal Champion, a former RAW Tag Team Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, the 2018 Money in the Bank winner, and the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019 as well!

And yet, the WWE Championship, the top prize in the business, is missing from the list.

My whole life I’ve dealt with things like this. You’re all really about to find out that The Monster Among Men is more than a nickname!!!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/X4CP8nMTuP — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 23, 2021

Whether or not he wins the big prize at WrestleMania Backlash, the fact of the matter is that Braun Strowman could make a big deal of never winning the WWE Championship in the build to the match.

Braun Strowman is here to stay and it is clear that he will win the WWE Championship at some point down the line. This could be his first of many attempts to take the title away from Bobby Lashley. Do you guys think it's time for Braun Strowman to reign supreme as the face of the red brand?

1 / 5 NEXT