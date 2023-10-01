Bray Wyatt and 5 references scribbled on Becky Lynch's gear at NXT No Mercy 2023

At NXT No Mercy 2023, Becky Lynch successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match. Both superstars delivered a classic performance for the NXT Universe. However, Lynch slammed Stratton onto a pile of chairs to secure the victory.

Not only did Lynch deliver a main-event performance, but the NXT Women's Champion also made various references and paid tributes through her ring gear. With that being said, let's discuss six references scribbled on Becky Lynch's gear.

#6. Becky Lynch's gear gave a reference to Becky 2 Belts

The NXT Women's Champion made a significant reference to her prime time in the company by showcasing 'Becky 2 Belts' on her ring gear. For those unaware, the nickname 'Becky 2 Belts' was given to Lynch when she won the Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

After this match, the NXT Women's Champion held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles simultaneously in the company and appeared on both brands.

#5. Becky Lynch scribbled The Man on her ring gear

Another reference given by Lynch at NXT No Mercy was her ruthless and trash-talking character, 'The Man.' Lynch adopted the moniker of 'The Man' back in 2018.

During this phase, Lynch's character underwent a massive transition from being a babyface to becoming a heel character, which was loved by the fans. Lynch showed her attitude to every woman on the roster and delivered more entertainment for the fans.

#4. Lynch also gave the reference to her Lasskicker character

The Man also made a reference to her 'Irish Lasskicker' character through her ring gear at tonight's show. For those unaware, when Lynch initially started her journey in WWE through NXT, she referred to herself as the Irish Lasskicker. Since she hails from Dublin, Ireland, her nickname also alludes to her hometown. It also proudly represents her heritage.

#3. The reference to Big Time Becks

Big Time Becks was another reference scribbled on Lynch's gear at NXT No Mercy 2023. This version of Becky was an arrogant heel who does whatever it takes to win and rule WWE's Women's division. The version of Big Time Becks began after Lynch's return and heel turn back in 2021. It also gained a lot of attention from fans around the world.

#2. Lynch also mentioned Seth Rollins and Roux Lopez

Becky Lynch also made a reference to her personal life by mentioning her husband, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux Lopez. Lynch and Rollins got engaged back in 2019, and their daughter was born in December 2020.

Currently, The Visionary is also holding the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW.

#1. Becky Lynch paid an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

Not only Seth Rollins, but his wife continues to pay tribute to the Eater of the World, Bray Wyatt. Lynch had Wyatt's name on her ring gear at NXT No Mercy. The tribute from Lynch was also beloved by the WWE Universe.

This homage from Lynch reflects the appreciation of Wyatt towards her and the contributions of the Wyatt Family leader to this business.

