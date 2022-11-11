Bray Wyatt breaks down on SmackDown, three legendary world champions set for returning show - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock were loaded with new programming last weekend, thanks to the Crown Jewel 2022 event. The new content set to arrive this weekend will be less plentiful but still exciting for subscribers.

Standard programming was added to the archives throughout the week. This includes a new episode of The Bump featuring Elias and Bobby Lashley, plus the latest edition of RAWTalk. In an otherwise quiet few days, archived episodes of NXT and RAW also made their way to the service.

Thankfully, there will be seven new programs for subscribers to enjoy throughout the weekend. This includes an original series return highlighting three former world champions. Additionally, NXT Level Up will highlight up-and-coming stars, indie programs are set to be added on-demand, and much more.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will return after a week off

The SmackDown arena

The SmackDown LowDown will return with a brand new episode on Saturday, November 12th. The program will be made available in the morning and will be hosted by Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, who will break down the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

The new episode will also feature guest interviews from superstars and personalities filmed at the SmackDown event the night prior. A third panelist often calls in too, with them often being a Hall of Famer or analyst of some kind.

The SmackDown LowDown didn't air last week due to the early streaming of the Crown Jewel 2022 event. The recap and talk show is typically skipped on days with early Premium Live Events.

#6. WWE Main Event & #5. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added to the archives

This weekend, two programs will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. As a weekly reminder, SmackDown and RAW feature a 30-day delay due to contractual obligations to television companies. Meanwhile, NXT Level Up and Main Event have a delay of just over two weeks due to contractual rights.

WWE Main Event from October 27th, 2022, will be available on Saturday, November 12th. The show continued the recent theme of NXT stars battling RAW performers. Dana Brooke took on Kiana James in the opener, and Von Wagner battled Cedric Alexander in the main event.

The October 14th, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to the archives on Sunday, November 13th. The show featured the return of Bray Wyatt, who bared his soul to the audience. The talented star practically broke down in tears in front of the fans in what was one of the most memorable segments of the year.

#4. wXw Wrestling & #3. Insane Championship Wrestling, two indie shows will be available on both platforms

Two new indie programs will be coming to both streaming platforms this weekend. Specifically, ICW Wrestling and wXw Wrestling will provide new programming on Saturday, November 12th.

Insane Championship Wrestling's ICW Fight Club will stream. It will be the 241st episode of the series. The Scottish wrestling promotion debuted on WWE Network and their streaming service on the same day, making it a first-run series.

wXw Wrestling from Germany will offer the Inner Circle 12 event. The show was taped on September 30th and featured IMPACT Wrestling star and former NXT UK wrestler Killer Kelly in tag team action. Wrestlers such as Danny Miles, Kevin Ku, Ava Everett, Peter Tihanyi, Icarus, Masha Slamovich, and Akira also appeared at the event.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program will air following Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on November 11th.

The show won't be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers due to the aforementioned delay caused by contractual obligations.

The program highlighting developmental stars will be headlined by a six-man tag team main event. Odyssey Jones will team up with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe to take on Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. Jones recently returned to television after battling through an injury.

Another tag team bout will be on the card with Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Ivy hopes to continue her undefeated stream on Level Up. Lastly, Ikemen Jiro will battle Javier Bernal in a singles competition.

#1. A new Table For 3 episode will be added to the archives

Table For 3 logo

Table For 3 is back! The latest episode of the hit WWE Network program will be available beginning on Friday, November 11th. The series features three wrestling personalities discussing their careers and memories over dinner or drinks.

This upcoming episode is titled Table For 3: SmackDown Legends. Three former world champions and standout stars from the Blue brand will be featured, including Booker T, Rey Mysterio, and John Bradshaw Layfield.

You can check out WWE's official description of the video below:

"JBL, Booker T and Rey Mysterio look back on their favorite in-ring memories and career-defining moments. The trio of legendary SmackDown Superstars discuss the difference between their generation and the present-day athletes they currently mentor."

WWE Table For 3: SmackDown Legends has a run time of about 24 minutes. This episode will be the eighth of the sixth season. The most recent episode before this upcoming one featured Kane, Bret Hart, and Jerry Lawler and aired last month.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes