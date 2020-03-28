Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena to a special stipulation match at WrestleMania 36

Will John Cena accept Bray Wyatt's challenge?

The match between John Cena and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt set to take place at WrestleMania 36 is perhaps one of the bouts that the WWE Universe is looking forward to seeing the most. Touted as being a match that has been years in the making, it promises to be a unique and bizarre since a character like The Fiend is involved.

The match just might become much more interesting as Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match for The Show of Shows on tonight's episode of WWE SmakcDown. WWE have also confirmed that Cena will answer the challenge on next week's SmackDown.

At the moment, it is anyone's guess as to what the stipulation actually means.

John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

After being absent from WWE television for nearly seven months due to his busy Hollywood schedule, John Cena returned to WWE on the February 28 episode of SmackDown to announce that he won't be competing in this year's WrestleMania. However, while he was making his way to the back, Cena was confronted by The Fiend who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36 which the 16-time World Champion accepted.

Wyatt made it clear on next week's episode when he once again confronted Cena inside the ring that following his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, he was broken from the inside and revealed that The Fiend was the one who healed his mind.

Now, it remains to be seen if the stipulation will be added to their match at WrestleMania. Guess, we will find out next week when Cena responds to the challenge.