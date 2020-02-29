Bray Wyatt explains why The Fiend lost to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

The Fiend faced Goldberg at Super ShowDown

The main event of this year's WWE Super ShowDown featured the Universal Championship match between The Fiend and Goldberg. Bray Wyatt being undefeated since his return to WWE was the fan-favorite heading into this battle and that's the reason why the outcome of the encounter shocked the WWE Universe. The 53-year-old Hall of Famer, Goldberg, would pin the seemingly unstoppable 'The Fiend' following 4 Spears and a Jackhammer and emerge as the brand new WWE Universal Champion to culminate the pay-per-view.

The fans have been buzzing over social media since then as they were confused by the performance of The Fiend. Why did Bray Wyatt lose the WWE Universal Champion so easily? How could Goldberg survive the wrath of The Fiend? And many more such questions were put forward by the fans and it seems the former Universal Champion has responded to all those queries with his latest tweet.

To my mockingbird,



Not a loss, but instead a sacrifice.



He wasn’t a chapter in my tale.



I began with a mission.



And now I’m where I was supposed to be.



You’ll see. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Bray Wyatt vs Goldberg

Since his return to WWE in 2019, The Fiend has targeted the Superstars who had hurt Bray Wyatt during his previous tenure in the promotion, including the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kane, and Daniel Bryan. He decimated them both mentally and physically, so much so, it affected their persona as well.

However, Goldberg was a Superstar who had no history with Bray Wyatt before their Super ShowDown match and according to the former WWE Universal Champion, that's the reason The Fiend didn't bother to 'hurt' him. The match was of no importance to The Fiend and he was ready to 'sacrifice' the Championship to get past Goldberg and focus on his 'mission'.

As The Fiend targeted John Cena on this week's SmackDown and challenged him for a WrestleMania match, it's evident that the 'mission' refers to The Fiend's aim of teaching a lesson to everyone who had attempted to tarnish the legacy of Bray Wyatt. Goldberg wasn't one of them and that is why The Fiend allowed him to walk away.

Now that Bray Wyatt is out of the WWE Universal Championship picture, it will be interesting to see how his feud with John Cena plays out and whether The Fiend hurts The Leader of Cenation or not.