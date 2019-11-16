Bray Wyatt finally unveils new look for the WWE Universal Championship

Bye bye, red belt.

The previous design for the Universal Championship is no more. After initially being introduced back in 2016 as a red title belt, Bray Wyatt magically unveiled a new version of the title, albeit not with much changed structurally. Instead of a drastic new design, the title is now blue instead of red.

Prior to defeating Seth Rollins for the title at Crown Jewel, many people pondered as to what a potential Fiend-themed title would look like. Would it have jagged designs to reflect the twisted design of Wyatt's new character? Would it be something like John Cena's spinner belt only with a Fiend twist?

Well, after a few weeks as the official Universal Champion, Wyatt unveiled the new title during an episode of the Firefly Funhouse. He put on a magician's costume and poof, the title was revealed to still have the same overall design with his names plates with the major change being that it was now blue instead of red.

When Daniel Bryan won the title prior to Survivor Series last year, he introduced a more eco-friendly title design for the WWE Championship. Now that the titles have switched shows due to the Draft and Brock Lesnar quitting SmackDown, we now have another alteration to one of the major titles in WWE. Bryan was the only one to carry his custom title, so anything similar to that belt would have been a one-off title design.

The change makes sense now that the title resides with The Fiend on Friday Night SmackDown. Some people might be disappointed that the only change was in colour. While there could have been some alterations made to the title to make it truly Wyatt's, it would be hard to pass a drastically changed title belt to whomever dethrones the Fiend.

Whatever the consensus may be, the fact still remains that some sort of change, no matter how big or small, needed to be made to the title. With it now being the major prize on SmackDown, it's at least a good start to make the title truly feel like it belongs to the blue brand. What initially started out as a gaudy, red prize for the wrestlers of RAW is now in the diabolical clutches of the deranged Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

