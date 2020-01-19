Bray Wyatt has an important advice for WWE fans

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Bray Wyatt sends an important message to the fans in regards to mental health and negative comments

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently took to Instagram and posted a message directed towards the WWE Universe. Wyatt addressed the topic of some fans being mean towards wrestlers on social media, and posting hurtful comments targeting the Superstars.

Wyatt stated that the fans have no idea how even the simplest of negative comments can end up affecting the mental health of a WWE Superstar. Wyatt then asked the fans to "be better", and went on to state that he loves his partner JoJo, his kids, and his mom. Check out the post below:

Fans posting negative comments targeting wrestlers isn't anything new, and several Superstars have addressed the same in the past. Former WWE Diva Paige has discussed negative fan comments on various occasions. Lana, who has been involved in a romantic storyline with Bobby Lashley for the past few months, has talked about the incredibly hostile fan reaction to the same and how she has been blocking people right and left on Twitter.

