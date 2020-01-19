Paige wants WWE to induct former Intercontinental Champion into the 2020 Hall of Fame

Paige wants The British Bulldog in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Backstage panellist and former Diva Paige recently posted a tweet asking WWE whether they are going to induct "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Check out her tweet below:

So.. we gonna get British Bulldog in the Hall Of Fame this year or? @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 19, 2020

Smith, one of the biggest stars in WWE history, is yet to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was brought to the WWE alongside Dynamite Kid, Bret Hart, and Jim Neidhart in 1984, following WWE's purchase of Stampede Wrestling. Kid and Smith soon found success in the tag team division, and won the WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 2 by defeating the Dream Team, consisting of Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake.

Both Kid and Smith left the promotion in 1988, following backstage issues between the duo and the Rougeau Brothers. Smith returned to WWE in 1990, and soon bagged a major fanbase in the United Kingdom. At SummerSlam 1992, Smith and Bret Hart competed in the main event in front of 80,355 fans in Wembley Stadium in London, with Smith winning the Intercontinental title in the end. He passed away on May 18, 2002, due to a heart attack.