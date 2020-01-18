Multiple-time WWE champion reveals whether she wants a men's world title like Tessa Blanchard
On January 12, 2020, Tessa Blanchard made history by defeating Sami Callihan and becoming the Impact World Heavyweight Champion.
Recently, journalist Alex McCarthy had a chat with WWE Superstars and real-life couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade. McCarthy asked Flair her thoughts on Tessa's World title win, and whether she would like to challenge for a men's World title in the future. Here's what The Queen had to say in response:
“I think the moment was very cool for Tessa. I don’t necessarily see that for me. I feel like it’s not something that I think about or… It’s not on my bucket list.”
Impact Wrestling had been focusing on the Intergender rivalry between Blanchard and Callihan for a while now, and it culminated in her history-making moment at the "Hard To Kill" PPV.
Charlotte Flair is widely regarded by many as one of the biggest female Superstars in the history of this business, and has already won a grand total of 10 titles on the main roster.
Her close friend and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was also asked in the past about the idea of winning the Universal title, to which she replied that the title she's holding is the top Championship in the company.