Sheamus defeats RAW Champion in first WWE match in 9 months

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Sheamus wrestles his first match in 9 months

WWE recently held a special "house party" to celebrate the promotion's new partnership with BT Sport. The event saw WWE Superstar Sheamus making his in-ring return after a nine-month hiatus. The Celtic Warrior defeated Andrade in his return match.

The ending to the match can be checked out in the clip below. The footage was captured by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, who also interviewed Sheamus before the match. Sheamus had told Cassidy earlier that he plans on winning the WWE Intercontinental title.

Last night, @WWESheamus returned to the ring for the first time in nine months with a victory over @AndradeCienWWE at @btsportwwe’s launch party!



Our reporter @consciousgary was in the building to capture this footage.#WWEonBTpic.twitter.com/4x48s6oxCY — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) January 16, 2020

So good to see @WWESheamus back in action.



The Celtic Warrior told me earlier that he’s laser-focused on winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship!#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/2lbqMWn9Du — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020

Also read: King Corbin blasts AEW following Dynamite "Bash At The Beach"

The last time Sheamus wrestled was on the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown Live, where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Cesaro in a losing effort against The New Day. He suffered an injury during the bout and didn't wrestle again for the entirety of 2019.

The November 29 episode of SmackDown Live saw Sheamus making his return in a vignette, and was sporting his old hairstyle. On the January 3, 2020 episode of the Blue brand, he came out to the ring in what seemed to be an effort to save Shorty G from The Revival, but then hit a thunderous Brogue Kick on Shorty.