King Corbin blasts AEW following Dynamite "Bash At The Beach"

King Corbin

Tonight's AEW Dynamite "Bash At The Beach" special opened with a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender's match. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated Santana and Ortiz, Best Friends, and The Young Bucks to become the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team titles.

WWE Superstar King Corbin took a major shot at the match, and hinted that it consisted of nothing but high spots and dives. Corbin also took a shot at AEW fans at the end of the tweet, and referred to them as neckbeards. Check out the tweet below:

Corbin's tweet

Corbin's tweet didn't sit well with AEW fans. Many took shots at him in the replies, with the general consensus being that someone who was featured in a dog food segment shouldn't take shots at others. Pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also responded to Corbin and took a shot at Triple H in the process.

This isn't the first time Corbin has taken a shot at All Elite Wrestling. He took a jibe at the company way back in May when it presented its very first show, Double Or Nothing. Corbin was asked by a fan whether he was watching the show, to which he replied that he had to wash his hair.