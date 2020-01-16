WWE Hall of Famer says Tessa Blanchard winning Impact World title is "the worst idea in wrestling history "

Tessa Blanchard wins the Impact World title

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his views on Tessa Blanchard’s history-making World title victory at Impact Wrestling’s “Hard To Kill” PPV. Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan in an Intergender match to win the World Championship, in the main event of the show.

On the latest edition of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker stated that he isn't a fan of Tessa winning the World title.

I'm not holding my judgment on it, I mean I'm serious. Big ups to Tessa Blanchard because she's good, she's really good at what she does. But this is the worst idea that Impact Wrestling ever had in the history of their company.

Booker then went on to explain why he felt the angle was bad.

Because, now all the men in the company, if they wrestle her, and she beat them, it diminishes every guy in the company. I mean, who's the top guy in the company now? I cannot see Becky Lynch wrestling Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar. I mean this is the worst idea in the history of wrestling.

Blanchard's World title win has received a fairly positive reaction from the wrestling comunity. It would be interesting to know what she thinks of Booker T's opinion on her victory.