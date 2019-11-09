Bray Wyatt hints why he attacked Daniel Bryan on Friday Night SmackDown

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is known for appearing out of nowhere and taking out the Superstars. Since winning the title at Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt didn't show up on either of the shows until this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While Sami Zayn was attempting to convince Daniel Bryan to ally with him and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Fiend suddenly popped up and took out Bryan with the Mandible Claw.

A few hours following the incident, Bray Wyatt made a few tweets which justifies why he attacked the former World Champion on this week's SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt

The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt, made their WWE main roster debut in 2013. Towards the end of the year, Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were looking forward to adding more members to their team and Daniel Bryan was one of their choices to incorporate. Momentarily, Bryan joined forces with The Wyatt Family but he would eventually betray them and defeat Bray Wyatt to set himself free from their clutches.

Since then, their careers went separate paths. Bray Wyatt's WWE tenure took a dwindling turn while on the other hand, Daniel Bryan became a multi-time WWE Champion. This scenario changed entirely when Wyatt submitted to The Fiend.

Through his Firefly Fun House segments, The Eater of Worlds revealed that The Fiend is someone who "never forgets" and he wants to hurt all the Superstars who had wounded Bray Wyatt in the past. In another recent tweet, Wyatt mentioned how "revenge is a confession of pain", thereby indicating that Daniel Bryan should have expected the visit from The Fiend for breaking the trust of Bray Wyatt.

Revenge is a confession of pain.



Chapter 3: Judas — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 9, 2019

What's next?

The WWE Universal Champion is yet to be announced for a match at Survivor Series. The sudden attack and his latest tweets are an indication that The Fiend has his sight set on Daniel Bryan and the two may collide inside the ring very soon.

