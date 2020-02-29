Bray Wyatt responds to fan criticizing WWE booking

Though he's lost his title, The Fiend just found himself in a high profile match at WrestleMania

It's a pretty easy argument to make that The Fiend is one of the most successful and unique characters in professional wrestling in quite some time. Bray Wyatt, a man who already captivated the WWE Universe by storm with his cult-like Wyatt Family and ominous riddle-filled promos, found magic once again in the Firefly Fun House and The Fiend.

Last year, Wyatt went through a metamorphosis, returning to our TV screens after months off with a trimmed up beard, a Mr. Rogers style sweater, and a kids' TV show full of interesting, and terrifying friends. In no time, the fanbase was eagerly awaiting new episodes of SmackDown and RAW for a new Firefly Fun House.

Cut to February 27th, and Wyatt was defending the Universal Championship against Goldberg at Super ShowDown. After mowing through Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan, he was face-to-face with one of his childhood idols. Sadly, though, Goldberg ruined Wyatt's run when he dominated The Fiend in a few minutes.

It was a moment that polarized the fanbase around the world. Some were excited to see Goldberg back on top, while others felt it was a mistake to feed one of the hottest acts in WWE to a "part-timer."

Wyatt has indeed heard these comments, and even responded to one of his followers on Twitter today.

Bray Wyatt responds to critical fan response

On SmackDown, the newly crowned Tag Team Champions of the Blue Brand, The Miz & John Morrison, had their celebration cut short when they found out they'd be defending the titles in the Elimination Chamber. Immediately after, they lost an excellent contest to the Usos, one of the teams vying for the belts in the chamber.

One fan, Bray Wyatt's tattoo artist Kyle Scarborough, felt that this was a mistake, damaging the reputation of the champs. It seems that the former Universal Champion agrees.

Yes — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

WWE has faced a lot of criticism since Super ShowDown regarding the treatment of beloved Superstars. It doesn't seem that train will be slowing down anytime soon. While many WWE Superstars have sided with the audience on these matters, it's interesting to see Bray Wyatt comment on it smack-dab in the middle of the controversy.