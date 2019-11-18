Bray Wyatt responds to fans who didn't like the new WWE Universal Title belt

Bray Wyatt with the new belt

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently introduced a brand new Championship belt on the latest edition of SmackDown Live, which goes well with the show's blue theme. The new title garnered disapproval from a lot of fans on social media, to which Wyatt has now responded, in an Instagram post.

Wyatt introduces a new belt

At WWE Crown Jewel 2019, The Fiend finally managed to beat Seth Rollins to win the Universal Title, after hounding The BeastSlayer for weeks on end. The sinister entity is now a part of SmackDown Live and brought along the Universal belt with him to the Blue brand.

On last week's SmackDown Live, Wyatt introduced a new Universal Title belt, which bears the color blue to go with the show's theme. This resulted in several fans complaining about the design on social media. Wyatt has now posted a photo on his official Instagram handle. The picture shows his son Knash holding the Universal title, and includes a message to the fans who have been complaining about the new title.

