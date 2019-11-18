Roman Reigns breaks character and praises arch-rival

Roman Reigns

On the latest edition of After The Bell podcast, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor joined Corey Graves for a chat. Reigns heaped praise on King Corbin at one point during the conversation, and referred to him as a big guy with good timing.

Reigns and Corbin have crossed paths several times in the past. Recently, the two have been feuding despite being on the same Survivor Series team at the upcoming PPV. Corbin managed to score a pin over The Big Dog on an episode of SmackDown Live, and was recently seen mocking the former Universal Champion by introducing the WWE Universe to "The Big Dog", who was basically a guy wearing a mascot dog attire.

Reigns praised Corbin while talking with Graves and pointed out how effectively he has made the transition to a hated heel over the past year.

"He rubbed everybody a certain way and when he got into the ring he picked it up. He's a big guy with good timing. It's one of those things and you've seen it a billion times – including likely with me – guys will just get it.

"There would be a point in time where two left feet just becomes good footwork and it just clicks. In the past couple of years, that transition has happened for him and ever since he cut that hair off and got real stupid and cocky, it started working for him."

