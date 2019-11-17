Tessa Blanchard wants to wrestle 4-time WWE RAW Women's Champion

Tessa Blanchard

Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard recently did a Q&A session on her official Twitter account. When a fan asked her who's on the top of her list of wrestlers she hasn't wrestled yet, Blanchard responded by stating that she wants to wrestle Sasha Banks.

Blanchard's rise to the top on Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard. She is on a role lately and is carving a legacy for herself over at Impact Wrestling. On January 12, 2020, Blanchard will wrestle Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill PPV, with the World title on the line. This will be the first time in the history of this business that a woman is going to challenge a male competitor for the top title of a company on PPV.

With Blanchard steadily rising up the ranks in Impact Wrestling, there are many pro wrestling fans who would like to see her go at it against some of the most popular women in the business. Take a look below at what the aforementioned fan asked her during the Twitter Q&A session. Who's on the top of the list of pro-wrestlers that she hasn't shared the ring with? Blanchard replied with the name Sasha Banks used on the independent scene, Mercedes KV, as can be seen in the tweet below:

I’d like to wrestle Mercedes KV. https://t.co/mmhmB8Lpj4 — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) November 17, 2019

