Bray Wyatt to return at WWE Night of Champions to confront the new World Champion?

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE programming since March 2023 due to a "physical issue." However, speculations of the former WWE Champion making his blockbuster return at WWE Night of Champions have been doing the rounds all over the internet.

For those unaware, the company potentially teased The Eater of Worlds' WWE return on Monday Night RAW this week. During a backstage segment featuring Adam Pearce, fans noticed a mysterious QR code in the background.

WrestleTalk News @WrestleTalk_TV



wrestletalk.com/news/mysteriou… There was a mysterious QR code you probably missed on #WWERaw last night (VIDEO): There was a mysterious QR code you probably missed on #WWERaw last night (VIDEO):wrestletalk.com/news/mysteriou…

Given the Stamford-based company had previously used these QR codes to tease Bray Wyatt's WWE return last year, many believe that the former WWE Champion's comeback could be on the cards shortly.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE could have him return at Night of Champions to add that element of surprise to the event. If that happens, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The New Face of Fear upon his comeback.

One interesting angle could see him get involved in a feud against Seth Rollins. The Visionary is currently the favorite to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on Saturday. Given Wyatt and Rollins have quite a history between them, it would not be a bad idea to reignite their rivalry.

The creative team could have The Eater of Worlds interrupt Seth Rollins following his win against AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship match. Wyatt could then take out the new champion to lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud.

Bray Wyatt's second run on the main roster has arguably been lackluster

While fans had high hopes for Bray Wyatt upon his WWE return last year, things haven't turned out too well for him since his comeback. The Eater of Worlds' second stint with the Stamford-based company has arguably failed to live up to the expectations of fans and critics alike.

While Wyatt has seemingly failed to create the same magic recently, it all may change if WWE pits him in a potential feud against Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship upon his return.

A potential feud against The Architect would help Wyatt find his footing on the main roster. Furthermore, this would also lay down the foundations for The Fiend's potential return, given the history between Rollins and Wyatt's alter-ego.

While Bray Wyatt recently revealed that The Fiend died at WrestleMania 37, the company may have The Eater of Worlds' alter-ego make a comeback in some form in the future, given how over it was with the fans.

Do you want Bray Waytt to return to WWE at Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes