Bray Wyatt's opponent announced for WWE TLC

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 08:10 IST

Bray Wyatt

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with another edition of the MizTV, where The Miz discussed the recent tragedies that happened with Daniel Bryan courtesy of The Fiend.

The Firefly Fun House interrupted MizTV as the WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt went on to say how Bryan might not be in a state to compete at TLC and that he needed someone to play with. He would then start playing mind games by using pictures of The Miz and his family.

Later on the show, it was revealed that The A-Lister will face Bray Wyatt at TLC, and not The Fiend. This will be the first time since his return to WWE that Wyatt will step inside the squared circle.

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

Now we know that The Miz is set to face Bray Wyatt at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view and as of now, it is not going to be for the WWE Universal Championship.

Bray Wyatt was supposed to square off with Daniel Bryan at the event but the match needed to be changed following the events of last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where The Fiend had decimated the former WWE Champion. On tonight's show, Wyatt focused on how no one knows the whereabouts of Daniel Bryan, indicating that The Fiend may not be done with Bryan yet.

The Miz has been trying to aid Daniel Bryan in his feud with the WWE Universal Champion since Survivor Series and now The A-Lister has a shot at Bray Wyatt himself.

Will The Miz be successful defeating Wyatt? Or will he be just another victim to the WWE Universal Champion? Will The Fiend show up? We will get that answer come TLC.