Bray Wyatt's opponent changed to former WWE Champion at Mexico Supershow

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 10:12 IST SHARE

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, will now defend his Universal title against Rey Mysterio at the WWE Supershow

The Fiend was originally scheduled to defend his Universal title against The Miz at the upcoming WWE Supershow in Mexico City. The Miz has now been replaced with former WWE Champion and in-ring veteran Rey Mysterio.

The original main event of the Mexico Supershow

On November 30th, WWE will be presenting a Supershow from Mexico City, Mexico. The line-up for the event had been making the rounds on social media for a while now. The Universal title was going to be contested between The Fiend and The Miz, while Rey Mysterio was scheduled to team up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As per the latest update from the official Twitter account of WWE Espanol, Mysterio will take on The Fiend for the Universal title, inside a steel cage. Velasquez will team up with Carrillo against The O.C.

10 DÍAS, 10 BATALLAS‼️ No te pierdas la majestuosa lucha por el Campeonato Universal entre @reymysterio vs. el Demonio @WWEBrayWyatt en la Jaula de Acero del SuperShow de #WWEMexico el 30 de noviembre. ¿Con quién vas a venir❓

🎟 BOLETOS ➡️ https://t.co/kcav4r8LAw@SuperboletosMx pic.twitter.com/r3JG1EzxG6 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) November 16, 2019

