Bray Wyatt's opponent changed to former WWE Champion at Mexico Supershow
The Fiend was originally scheduled to defend his Universal title against The Miz at the upcoming WWE Supershow in Mexico City. The Miz has now been replaced with former WWE Champion and in-ring veteran Rey Mysterio.
The original main event of the Mexico Supershow
On November 30th, WWE will be presenting a Supershow from Mexico City, Mexico. The line-up for the event had been making the rounds on social media for a while now. The Universal title was going to be contested between The Fiend and The Miz, while Rey Mysterio was scheduled to team up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
As per the latest update from the official Twitter account of WWE Espanol, Mysterio will take on The Fiend for the Universal title, inside a steel cage. Velasquez will team up with Carrillo against The O.C.
