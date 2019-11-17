WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to Roman Reigns parody segment on SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe

Vince McMahon reportedly loved every bit of the parody segment on last night's SmackDown Live

On last night's SmackDown Live, King Corbin introduced the WWE Universe to "The Big Dog", in an attempt to mock Roman Reigns. The parody segment was slammed by fans on social media, but apparently, Vince McMahon was incredibly happy with how it played out

Reigns feuds with Corbin

At Survivor Series 2019, we are going to witness a 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match pitting Superstars from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT. Team SmackDown consists of Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G, Braun Strowman, and King Corbin. Roman Reigns, who's the team captain, has been feuding with Corbin for a while, and the 2019 King of the Ring winner recently scored a pin over The Big Dog on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the SmackDown, Corbin was featured in an in-ring segment with Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Corbin mocked Roman Reigns by bringing in a mascot dog and referring to him as "The Big Dog", as can be seen in the video below.

Vince McMahon's reaction to "The Big Dog" parody segment

The fans weren't exactly pleased with Corbin's jibes at Reigns, and the reaction on social media wasn't any better. The segment was bashed by fans almost unanimously. As per a report by WrestlingNewsCo's Paul Davis, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was 'howling' with laughter backstage during the segment, and seemed to love everything about the same.

Davis also added that McMahon thinks Corbin has improved a lot lately and is a fan of what he's doing.

