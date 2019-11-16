Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre mock CM Punk in hilarious clip [Watch]

Punk, Rollins, and McIntyre

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre recently competed at a WWE house show and the crowd erupted into a "CM Punk" chant at one point during the match . Rollins and McIntyre reacted to the chants by using CM Punk's signature hand gesture that he used to do early on in his WWE run.

Rollins challenges Punk

CM Punk's shocking return to WWE has been the biggest news in pro wrestling this week. It should be noted that Punk hasn't returned in an in-ring capacity and will work as an analyst on WWE Backstage.

Nevertheless, it's refreshing to see WWE mentioning Punk on social media again and acknowledging the former WWE Champion.

Soon after Punk's return, Set Rollins laid down a challenge for him via Twitter. Recently, at a WWE house show, Rollins took on Drew McIntyre. The fans started chanting CM Punk's name at one point during the match. Rollins and McIntyre decided to have some fun and performed Punk's signature taunt before going at it. Check out the clip below:

