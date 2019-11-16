Trish Stratus picks 3 current Superstars for her dream Survivor Series team

Trish interestingly picked Owens in her otherwise all-women team

WWE on FOX's official Twitter account recently posted a tweet, asking fans to post their all-time Survivor Series team. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus responded to the tweet and named her dream Survivor Series team, consisting of past and present Superstars.

Trish picks an unusual team as her all-time Survivor Series squad

Survivor Series 2019 is almost on the horizon and the stage is set for Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT to battle it out for brand supremacy. We're going to witness a series of intense and never-before-seen Triple Threat bouts at the PPV, pitting Superstars from all three brands.

The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX asked the WWE Universe to post their all-time Survivor Series teams, which could include Superstars from any era. Trish Stratus took notice of the tweet and posted an interesting response. Trish named herself the captain of the team, and her dream team consists of the following five Superstars: herself, her longtime friend Lita, WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Kevin Owens.

