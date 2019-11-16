WWE Hall of Famer explains why CM Punk's in-ring return is inevitable

Abhilash Mendhe 16 Nov 2019, 09:03 IST

CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on CM Punk's WWE Backstage appearance on his Hall of Fame podcast where the WWE veteran talked about the possibility of Punk getting back in the ring and why it is inevitable.

Punk returns after a 5-year absence

CM Punk, after five long years, has finally made his way to back WWE. Although the former WWE Champion has not returned in an in-ring capacity, he will be working as an analyst for WWE Backstage on FS1. Punk's return took social media by storm and it looked like even the likes of Booker T, Samoa Joe, and Paige weren't aware of the same.

According to Booker T, Punk's return as an in-ring performer is inevitable. The Hall of Famer stated that doing the weekly analysis of WWE's shows will give Punk an itch to return to wrestling.

I mean, Seth Rollins already called him out! My thing is, it’s inevitable that he’ll have to transition back over to the other side.

