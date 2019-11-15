CM Punk shares honest thoughts on his return in "Behind the scenes" footage [Video]

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 09:37 IST SHARE

CM Punk

WWE on FOX's official Twitter account has just posted a detailed clip chronicling the final 60 minutes or so before CM Punk made his big return. The video shows Punk leaving his hotel room and arriving at FOX Studios, plus the Straight Edge Superstar shares his honest thoughts on his return.

Punk shocks the Pro Wrestling world

This week's WWE Backstage left the WWE Universe in a state of absolute shock, as former WWE Superstar CM Punk made his return at the end of the show. It was later revealed that Punk would be working on the show as an 'analyst'.

WWE on FOX has now released a clip that shows what was going on behind the scenes before Punk appeared on the show.

Also read: SmackDown Champion posts photo with CM Punk and AJ Lee, says "You're welcome"

I wouldn't be able to tell you with a straight face that I wasn't nervous at all. It's a space I haven't been in 5-6 years, compounded by the fans who have always clamored for me to come back to this space, so even if it's me actually wrestling, feels like a big deal. Nerves are good. If you're not nervous that means you don't care enough.

"I'm not gonna break the internet. I'm gonna break the world." - @CMPunk



Watch as @FOXSports followed the 'Voice of the Voiceless' from the hotel to his SHOCKING return on @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/cA8Rs4xlQo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 15, 2019

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!