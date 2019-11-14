SmackDown Champion posts photo with CM Punk and AJ Lee, says "You're welcome"

Punk and Lee

CM Punk's shocking WWE Backstage appearance has taken the Pro Wrestling world by storm. Several Superstars including Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have reacted to the return on social media.

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley has now posted a photo on her official Instagram account, and is hinting that she had a hand in bringing Punk back.

Bayley makes an interesting implication

Punk had been away from WWE for five long years, and there was a time when fans had lost all hope in regards to a potential return. As we had reported earlier, Punk has joined WWE Backstage and will contribute to the show as an analyst.

Shortly after Punk's return, Bayley posted a picture on her official Instagram account. The photo features the SmackDown Live Women's Champion alongside CM Punk and AJ Lee.

Bayley posted an interesting caption to the picture, and made sure not to break kayfabe while addressing the fans. Bayley subtly hinted that she is instrumental in bringing Punk back, judging by her caption: "You're welcome, sheep".

Also read: CM Punk reacts to his return after WWE Backstage went off air

It's more than likely that Bayley is simply trying to garner some heel heat by making this implication and insulting the fans in the process by referring to them as 'sheep'. Lately, Bayley has been playing the role of a heel to perfection, both on social media and inside the squared circle.

